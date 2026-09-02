Imam-ul-Haq risks two-year ban over injury controversy

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the first day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LONDON: Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could potentially face a ban of up to two years over controversy surrounding his injury during the second Test against England at Lord's, sources said on Wednesday.

A high-level investigation committee is being established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding Imam, according to sources.

Imam, who was allegedly involved in a fake injury incident in the past, could potentially face a ban of one to two years in the future, sources said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the board also had serious concerns over wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan's discipline and could take strict action against him in the future.

Rizwan is likely to be questioned over the matter in the coming days, sources said, adding that the wicketkeeper batter is unlikely to be included in any Pakistan team in the near future.

Imam and Rizwan were among the players released by the PCB as part of sweeping changes to the Test squad ahead of the third and final Test against England.

Imam suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord's Test. As a result, he did not bat in Pakistan's first innings the following day, with the visitors bowled out for a meagre 110 in response to England's 290.

He remained unavailable to bat in the second innings as well, when Pakistan were chasing 389 but were bowled out for 194, losing both the match and the series.

The development reportedly prompted the PCB to launch a high-level investigation into Imam's calf injury.

The development also revived questions over an earlier incident involving Imam during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

According to sources, a PCB inquiry committee had held Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury during the tour. The incident reportedly occurred on March 28, 2025, when a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session.

It reportedly held him responsible for fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms and misleading medical staff. The committee further concluded that Imam had deliberately attempted to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI.