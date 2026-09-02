Aline Pereira set for Contender Series bout with Smilla Sundell

An undated picture of 35-year-old Brazilian Aline Pereira. — Instagram/ @alinepereiramma

LAS VEGAS: Aline Pereira is set to fight for a UFC contract when she takes on undefeated prospect Smilla Sundell on Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas on 13th October.

The bout will give Pereira, sister of two-weight UFC champion Alex Pereira, an opportunity to earn a place in the promotion.

The 35-year-old Brazilian confirmed on Instagram that she will face Sweden’s Sundell in a bantamweight contest.

White’s Contender Series provides fighters outside the UFC with the chance to secure contracts through one-off fights.

Pereira currently has a 3-2 MMA record, with all three of her victories coming by decision.

Her most recent win came in May, when she defeated Jade Masson-Wong by split decision at the first MMA event promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Like her brother, Pereira previously enjoyed a successful kickboxing career. She challenged for a super-bantamweight title under Glory before switching to MMA in 2022.

After a difficult 1-2 start with Legacy Fighting Alliance, Pereira stepped away from MMA in 2023.

She subsequently revived her career in Karate Combat League, where she went 3-0, recording two knockouts and winning the promotion’s inaugural women’s flyweight title in 2024.

She returned to MMA in late 2025 and has frequently trained and worked her corner alongside Alex.

Pereira faces a difficult challenge in Sundell, who is unbeaten in her two MMA bouts.

The 21-year-old joined ONE Championship in 2022 and became its youngest-ever champion after winning the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai title aged 17 years and 161 days.