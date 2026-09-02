Alexander Zverev battles past Lorenzo Sonego to reach US Open second round

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on September 2, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev battled past Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4 here at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday to reach the second round of the US Open and keep alive his hopes of reaching a third consecutive Grand Slam final.

The French Open champion and Wimbledon finalist was pushed to limit by Italian’s determination in a marathon contest which lasted four hours and 53 minutes.

Comeback complete 😤



Just two points away from defeat, @AlexZverev digs deep to get the victory!@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/InxALXhyl5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 2, 2026

The third seed was twice just two points from defeat but held his nerve when it mattered to complete a hard-fought victory.

The German was given top billing in the absence of injured world number one Jannik Sinner and faced a strong challenge from Sonego, who repeatedly attacked his second serve.

Reflecting on his triumph, Zverev praised Sonego’s aggressive game and powerful shots.

"He is an amazing tennis player," Zverev said after the match. "He has an amazing serve and forehand, and he can return so quickly."

"I have to give credit to him, but I'm happy I managed to win in the end," he added.

Zverev also admitted he made more unforced errors with his backhand than usual but felt the gruelling contest was valuable preparation after a difficult period leading into the year's final Grand Slam.

"Overall, it was a great battle and a match that I needed after the last couple of weeks," he said.

Zverev will face Frenchman Quentin Halys in the second round as he continues his pursuit of a maiden US Open title.

The German reached the US Open final in 2020 and has since established himself as one of the leading contenders at the Grand Slam tournaments.