76ers sign Fall, Nelson Jr, Thomas on Exhibit 10 deals

An undated picture of 7-foot-6 Senegalese centre Tacko Fall. — Reuters

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas on Exhibit 10 contracts, the NBA team announced on Tuesday.

All three players are expected to join the Sixers for their training camp in Camden, New Jersey, later this month, according to international media reports.

Fall, who stands at 7-foot-6, returns to the NBA after last playing in the league during the 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Senegalese centre previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2019 to 2021, where he was teammates with new Sixers star Jaylen Brown.

The towering centre most recently played for the Ningbo Rockets in the Chinese Basketball Association, as he looks to earn another opportunity in the NBA.

Nelson Jr. averaged 18.9 points while shooting 47.5% from the field, along with 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals, across 25 games for the Stockton Kings in the G League last season.

The 25-year-old guard also has a family connection to Philadelphia, with his father, Jameer Nelson Sr., serving as the Sixers' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Thomas, meanwhile, spent last season with Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 12.5 points on 46.6% shooting, while adding 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The three signings give Philadelphia additional depth ahead of training camp as the franchise continues preparations for the upcoming NBA season.

Exhibit 10 contracts can provide players with an opportunity to compete for a roster spot while also allowing teams to retain flexibility ahead of the regular season.