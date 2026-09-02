Gael Monfils celebrates 40th birthday with stunning US Open comeback win

France's Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first round match against Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo on September 1, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Gael Monfils marked his 40th birthday in style as the French veteran fought back from a slow start to beat Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 and reach the second round of the US Open here at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory kept Monfils’ farewell Grand Slam campaign alive, a day after fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka played the final Grand Slam match of his career.

Monfils, who received a huge reception from crowd, struggled in the opening set but quickly turned the match around. He dominated the second set to level the contest before taking control in the third.

The former world number six sealed the third set with a crosscourt forehand winner, prompting fans to rise to their feet as they sensed another trademark Monfils performance.

Vallejo, meanwhile, struggled to contain the momentum and gave away several breaks in the fourth set. Monfils capitalised on the Paraguayan’s errors and closed out the match with a powerful ace.

The result also made Monfils the oldest player to win a main-draw singles match at Flushing Meadows since Jimmy Connors defeated Jaime Oncins on his 40th birthday in 1992.

There was no birthday cake on court, but the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” during Monfils’ on-court speech.

"That was very special. Playing on my 40th birthday ... you guys made it incredible," Monfils said.

"You guys made it electric, the atmosphere was unbelievable. I tried to put on a great show for you."

Monfils, a US Open semi-finalist in 2016, will next face American Learner Tien in the second round.