Manchester City sign Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal

Iliman Ndiaye signs five-year deal with Manchester City on September 1, 2026. Manchester City Official

LONDON: Manchester City continued their rebuilding process by completing the signing of Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on a five-year contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Premier League club are reported to have paid £65 million ($87.80 million) for the 26-year-old, making Ndiaye their seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Ndiaye arrives at the Etihad Stadium as City reshape their squad following the departure of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola.

The Senegal international is expected to add further attacking quality and versatility to the team as the club prepare for the new campaign.

City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana welcomed the arrival of Ndiaye and expressed confidence that the forward can develop into a leading Premier League player.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us," Viana said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We know this club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers. I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with (coach) Enzo (Maresca) and his staff is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player."

Ndiaye joined Everton two years ago from French club Marseille and has established himself as an important attacking option.

His pace, creativity and ability to operate in several forward positions are expected to strengthen City's attacking options.

His move represents another significant step in City's summer overhaul, with the club investing heavily in younger talent while seeking to maintain their position among England's leading sides.