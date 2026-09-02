Pitso Mosimane named South Africa head coach

An undated picture of Pitso Mosimane(center). — SAFA

JOHANNESBURG: Pitso Mosimane has been appointed South Africa’s head coach for a third time following the departure of Belgian Hugo Broos, the South African Football Association (SAFA) announced on Tuesday.

SAFA had identified Mosimane as its preferred candidate more than three weeks ago, but formally unveiled the 62-year-old on Tuesday.

SAFA announces the new Bafana Bafana Head Coach, Pitso Mosimane and his technical team 🇿🇦💚💛#BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/APBw79vOxZ — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 1, 2026

Mosimane previously served as an interim coach for seven matches in 2007 before Carlos Alberto Parreira took charge.

He became permanent head coach after the 2010 World Cup but was dismissed after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since then, Mosimane has enjoyed considerable success at club level, winning three African Champions League titles along with several domestic trophies during spells with Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The former South Africa midfielder faces an immediate challenge, with Bafana Bafana beginning their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Guinea at home later this month.

They will then travel to Egypt to face Eritrea, while co-hosts Kenya are also in their qualifying group.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan welcomed Mosimane back to SAFA House and outlined the federation’s ambitions.

“For South African football and for our national team, Bafana Bafana, there are three major competitions that we will face. The first is the Africa Cup of Nations. The second, CAF will introduce a new competition called the African Nations League,” Jordaan said.

“The old CHAN tournament will now be scrapped but in its place there will be a competition called the Nations League, which is a major competition and will be run over two years. We hope that we make a bid to host the final of the Nations League.”

Jordaan also identified the 2030 World Cup as SAFA’s “major objective”, while describing the COSAFA Cup as an opportunity for emerging players to gain international experience.