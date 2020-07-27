PSL 2020: Rs140m refunded for fan-less and washed out matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has so far refunded around Rs140 million to cricket fans for tickets of those Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that were either played behind closed doors or washed out completely due to rain.

According to the PCB, it has returned over Rs37 million in two weeks of the first phase of the tickets’ physical refunds.

Over Rs102m were refunded to those who had purchased the tickets online.

A PCB official told Geo Super that over 37,000 tickets were refunded in two weeks since the process started.

"At least 37,695 tickets amounting to Rs Rs37,246,600 have been refunded so far," the official said.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered the matches that were washed out or held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The first week of ticket refunds process saw over 27,000 tickets amounting to over Rs 27m refunded. Another 10m were refunded in the second week.

According to the break up provided by the PCB, the highest amount refunded was on July 13 – the opening day of the refund process when 9,181 tickets worth Rs10m were refunded.

The first phase of physically purchased ticket refunds will continue till August 5. The second phase will commence on August 6 in which tickets for play-offs and final will be refunded.

