Manchester City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea: reports

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during the warm-up before the match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on August 24, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £125 million ($169.08 million), British media reported on Tuesday, with the fee set to equal the Premier League transfer record.

The Athletic reported Fernandez was permitted by Chelsea to undergo a medical. The transfer window closes later on Tuesday at 2300 BST (2200 GMT).

The fee would equal the British transfer record set when Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last year as City's close-season spend touches nearly £400 million.

City would also be breaking their own record for their most expensive transfer after they signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson in July for a fee of up to £116 million.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 on an 8-1/2-year contract for a then-British record fee of £106.8 million and won the Conference League and the Club World Cup with the London side last year.

The 25-year-old would become the first player to be sold for more than £100 million twice in his career, while he will also be reunited with City coach Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea in January.

His exit would deal a significant blow to Xabi Alonso's side as they lose a player capable of dictating games from deep positions while also contributing in attack.

Recruiting Fernandez underscores City's determination to strengthen their midfield after finishing second in the Premier League last season, seven points behind champions Arsenal.

Fernandez is coming off an impressive 2025-26 season where he scored 15 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Chelsea, finishing as the club's second-highest scorer after Joao Pedro.

The Argentina international was also a key figure during the 2026 World Cup, where he scored crucial goals in the last-16 and semi-final as they finished runners-up to Spain.

City had already signed Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi for £86 million as well as Brazilian winger Allan Elias for around €40 million ($46.34 million) last month.

However, City also offloaded several players in the close season, including Savio, Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, James Trafford and Nathan Ake, recouping around £280 million, while Bernardo Silva and John Stones left for free.