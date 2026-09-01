Germany defender Rudiger retires from international football

An undated photo of Germany defender Antonio Rudiger. — Reuters

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has officially announced his retirement from international football, ending a 12-year career with the national team and making way for a younger generation, confirming he will now focus entirely on his club career.

The 33-year-old centre back has represented Germany in 86 international matches after making his senior debut in 2014. Over time, he established himself as a cornerstone of the German national team defence across three World Cups and multiple European Championships.

"After some time to reflect, the time has come for me to end my career with the national team and make way for the younger generation," Rudiger wrote on Instagram.

"Even though we didn't win a major title in recent tournaments and had to endure some painful defeats, this time has been an extremely special chapter for me, one that will shape me forever."

Rudiger was not a part of Germany's 2014 World-Cup winning team.

German national team crashed out of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups at the group stage before being eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32 at the 2026 tournament, a game that proved to be his final for his team.

Born in Berlin, Rudiger came through the youth systems of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart and enjoyed spells at Roma, Chelsea and Real Madrid in a successful club career.

He moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2022, winning the Champions League with both clubs and a LaLiga title with the Spanish giants.

"A new chapter is now beginning for me, one in which I will focus entirely on my club," Rudiger said.