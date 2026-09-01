South Africa crush Zimbabwe to boost T20I tri-series final hopes

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 1, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Lhuan-dre Pretorius's blistering half-century, coupled with captain Bjorn Fortuin's four-wicket haul, helped South Africa inflict a thumping 43-run defeat on Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas piled up a mammoth total of 185/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their top order, comprising Pretorius, Jordan Hermann and Dewald Brevis.

Leading the way for South Africa was 20-year-old opener Pretorius, who oversaw their innings until the penultimate over and returned after top-scoring with a swashbuckling 94 off 51 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and three sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Pretorius received ample support from fellow top-order batters Hermann and Brevis, who contributed with an anchoring 28 and a blistering 41-run knock, respectively.

Wessly Madhevere was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe as he bagged three wickets for 20 runs in his three overs, followed by Brad Evans with two, while Newman Nyamhuri made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 186-run target, Zimbabwe's batting unit could yield 142 before being bowled out in 17.2 overs despite skipper Sikandar Raza's resilience.

The enterprising all-rounder waged a lone battle for the Chevrons, top-scoring with a 33-ball 45, featuring five fours and two sixes. Besides him, No.10 batter Nyamhuri (27) could make a notable contribution to Zimbabwe's total in the pursuit.

Fortuin spearheaded South Africa's bowling charge with sensational figures of 4/24 in his three overs. He was closely followed by pacer Duan Jansen, who bagged three wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs, while Prenelan Subrayen and Nqabayomzi Peter chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 43-run victory consolidated South Africa's grip at the summit of the T20I tri-series standings as they now have four points in three matches, while Zimbabwe remained at the bottom with two points after as many games.