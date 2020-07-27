Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali given all clear to play CPL 2020

All-rounder Sohail Tanvir and slogger Asif Ali are the two Pakistani cricketers set to participate in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League.

The duo, as per Daily Jang, have received their no objection certificates (NoCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Tanvir left for the Caribbean on Sunday. Upon his arrival in Barbados via England, he will stay in a mandatory quarantine and practice ahead of the tournament.

Asif, on the other hand, will leave for the Caribbean via the US on July 29.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who had been staying in Pakistan for the last four months, has also jetted off to participate in the T20 league.

