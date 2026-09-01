Labuschagne dropped as Australia name squad for Zimbabwe, South Africa ODIs

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne walks back to the pavilion during the first ODI match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — AFP

VICTORIA: Marnus Labuschagne has been left out of Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa as he awaits a decision on his place in the Test side.

Labuschagne endured difficult tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh in June before scoring an unbeaten 55 in the second ODI after being moved down the batting order.

However, with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh returning to the ODI set-up and selectors opting to give opportunities to younger players, the 30-year-old has been squeezed out.

Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa is expected to be announced next week.

News Corp reported on Tuesday that Labuschagne’s place in the Test squad was safe. However, chair of selectors George Bailey said the squad was still being finalised and stressed that selection decisions across formats were made independently.

“We’re still very much working through what that Test squad looks like, but I can say [we] separate out those formats,” Bailey told reporters.

New South Wales all-rounder Joel Davies is in line for his ODI debut after impressing during the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year, while left-hander Ollie Peake has been handed another opportunity.

Pat Cummins, who remains Australia’s official ODI captain, and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the South Africa leg of the tour ahead of the three-match Test series in October. Josh Hazlewood will feature in both ODI series.

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia in Zimbabwe, while he and Cummins will share the leadership duties in South Africa depending on how many matches Cummins plays.

Australia have also strengthened their pace attack by recalling Spencer Johnson and Billy Stanlake.

Johnson played the most recent of his five ODIs in early 2025 before returning to the T20I side in Bangladesh following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Stanlake, meanwhile, was part of Australia’s ODI squad for the tour of Pakistan and made his first international appearance in more than seven years in Rawalpindi. He went wicketless in his only appearance of the series.

While the three ODIs in South Africa will partly serve as preparation for the Test series for Australia’s multi-format players, selectors are also viewing the six-match ODI series as an important part of their preparations for next year’s World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year’s World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group,” Bailey said.

“As such, it’s great to have Mitch [Marsh], Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch [Starc] for the [South Africa] leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression.

“For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it’s another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team.”

The selectors have also resisted the temptation to move players between the ODI squad and the Australia A side, which will be touring India at the same time.

Australia had previously indicated that some players could be given red-ball opportunities in India with next year’s Test series in mind.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly, who has returned to bowling after recovering from a back injury, had been considered for the four-day matches against India A. However, he will remain with the ODI squad throughout the tour after smashing a magnificent 149 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Peake’s inclusion in the ODI squad also means he will not feature in the India A matches.

“It’s always a tricky one,” Bailey said. “I think [we] touched on this in the past that the opportunity versus not wanting to take away the opportunity of playing those A-games versus not wanting to take away the opportunity to play international cricket.

“I think the three obvious ones in that boat ... Cooper, Ollie and then Joel Davies as well, I’d throw into that boat.

“We discussed even after the South African one-dayers whether there was value in them heading across and continuing to play a bit more white-ball cricket in those one-day games [in India]. But I think where we land on that, all three of them have had some really good subcontinent exposure of late and have had multiple entries there.”

Johnson is the only player from the ODI squad who will also travel to India, having been included for the white-ball portion of the Australia A tour. The three one-day matches will take place after the South Africa ODI series.

Australia will face Zimbabwe in Harare on September 15, 18 and 20, before taking on South Africa in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom on September 24, 27 and 30 respectively.

Australia’s ODI squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa

Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only) and Adam Zampa.