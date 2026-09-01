Bukayo Saka strike seals Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal against Arsenal in Premier League on August 31, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Champions Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Premier League as Bukayo Saka’s second-half goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa here at Villa Park on Monday.

Saka struck in the 59th minute, finishing from close range after substitute Eberechi Eze’s clever pass released Riccardo Calafiori, whose low cross found the England forward.

Arsenal controlled much of the contest without completely dominating a determined Villa side. The hosts came closest before the break when Emi Buendia’s effort crashed against the crossbar.

Victory moved Arsenal on to six points, alongside Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea, while Villa remain without a point or a goal after two matches.

The result highlighted Arsenal’s defensive discipline, which was a key feature of their title-winning campaign last season.

Despite having a penalty overturned by VAR shortly before the goal, Saka eventually found the decisive breakthrough.

New signings Bruno Guimaraes and former Villa defender Ezri Konsa made their Premier League debuts for Arsenal after coming off the bench.

Villa, meanwhile, are undergoing a major rebuild following a summer exodus of key players. Manager Unai Emery was encouraged by the improved display after last week’s heavy defeat by Brighton.

"We competed well against the team that is favourite to win the title," he said.

"We are rebuilding but there were a lot of positive things. We didn't make clear chances but we did not concede clear chances."

Villa travel to Hull City on Saturday, while Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday.