WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq spotted in Lahore after being released from England tour

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq lands in Lahore after being released from the England tour on September 1, 2026. — X/@SohailImran

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq was spotted in Lahore after returning to the country following his release from the squad for the ongoing England tour.

Imam was among the players released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of sweeping changes to the Test squad ahead of the third and final Test against England.

The 30-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 31 Tests, suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test. As a result, he did not bat in Pakistan’s first innings the following day, with the visitors bowled out for a meagre 110 in response to England’s 290.

He remained unavailable to bat in the second innings as well, when Pakistan were chasing 389 but were bowled out for 194, losing both the match and the series.

The development has reportedly prompted the PCB to launch a high-level investigation into Imam’s calf injury, while the left-handed opener was also sent back to Pakistan on the first available flight.

Against this backdrop, the PCB is expected to examine Imam’s medical condition, determine the extent of his injury and assess the circumstances surrounding his absence from the batting line-up.

The latest development has also revived questions over an earlier incident during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

According to sources, a PCB inquiry committee had held Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury during the tour. The incident reportedly occurred on 28 March 2025, when a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session.

An X-ray reportedly showed no evidence of a fracture or dislocation. However, sources said Imam subsequently complained of severe pain and discolouration.

Despite being advised by medical staff not to walk, Imam allegedly walked around 500 metres to attend an iftar gathering, according to sources.

The inquiry report reportedly stated that a team doctor later cleaned Imam’s toe with chemically treated paper, after which the alleged black mark disappeared.

According to the committee, the substance removed from Imam’s toe was reportedly not a natural blood mark but ink or marker. Imam, however, denied using ink or any artificial substance on his toe when questioned by the committee.