Misbah-ul-Haq 'decides' to step down from PCB selection committee

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq reacts during a team training session at Queenstown Events Centre on December 9, 2020 in Queenstown, New Zealand. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to resign from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee, sources close to the former batter told Geo Super on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Misbah has informed the PCB about his decision and will serve a notice period before formally stepping down from his role.

The sources said Misbah will leave the PCB after completing his notice period.

His decision comes days after the PCB made sweeping changes to Pakistan’s Test squad and coaching staff ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, scheduled from September 9 to 13.

The PCB recently announced several changes to Pakistan’s squad for the final Test, releasing seven players and naming their replacements.

The coaching staff also underwent a major overhaul, with red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast-bowling coach Umar Gul released from their respective roles.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have been assigned to oversee the team for the final Test.

Sarfaraz was appointed Pakistan’s red-ball head coach by the PCB on April 18, ahead of the team’s two-match Test tour of Bangladesh. Pakistan suffered a 2-0 series whitewash in his first assignment in charge.

Pakistan subsequently toured the West Indies for a two-match Test series, which ended 1-1.

They are currently trailing 2-0 in the ongoing three-match Test series against England, with the final Test to be played at Edgbaston.