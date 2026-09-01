Barcelona cruise past Rayo Vallecano to move top of LaLiga

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on August 31, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored twice each in a convincing 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano here at Camp Nou on Monday.

The visitors stunned the defending champions by taking the lead in the 12th minute, with Sergio Camello finding the net to put Rayo ahead.

Barcelona responded quickly, however, as Raphinha levelled the contest in the 19th minute. Just two minutes later, Yamal produced a moment of individual brilliance, curling a left-footed effort into the top corner to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Barcelona continued to dominate after the interval and extended their advantage in the 51st minute.

Florian Lejeune inadvertently turned a cross from Anthony Gordon into his own net, leaving Rayo facing an uphill battle.

Camello gave the visitors renewed hope eight minutes later when he headed home from a corner to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Barcelona refused to surrender their momentum and restored their two-goal cushion in the 71st minute.

Raphinha struck for the fifth time this season, with Gordon once again involved after providing a back-heeled assist.

Yamal completed the scoring in the 90th minute, sending a low effort into the net to seal an impressive victory for Hansi Flick's side.

The result lifted Barcelona to the top of the LaLiga standings with nine points from three matches, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

Rayo Vallecano remain 18th with just one point and no wins from their opening three games.