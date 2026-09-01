Lionel Messi retirement draws emotional tributes from Argentina, football world

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup on December 18, 2022. — Reuters

Lionel Messi’s decision to retire from international football has prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes from Argentina teammates, officials and football’s global governing body.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, described Messi as “The captain of our dreams” and “that kid, 'La Pulga', that alien who made possible what so often seemed impossible”.

“You made us believe in magic. And perhaps that’s why we find it hard to accept that time marches on for you too. The Argentina national team shirt is your flag. And our people’s love for you will last forever,” Tapia said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino thanked Messi for his contribution to the sport.

“Thank you for bringing so much joy to millions of football fans. You are retiring from international football as a FIFA World Cup champion and as one of the greatest players our sport has ever seen. I wish you all the best,” Infantino said.

Enzo Fernandez said it was difficult to imagine Argentina’s next training camp without Messi.

“How lucky I was, Leo... thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me and for letting me be part of your story. We’re going to miss you so much, captain,” he said.

Lautaro Martinez said Messi had taught the team “never to give up” and “always believe in ourselves”.

Rodrigo De Paul called Messi “the greatest of all time”, while Angel Di Maria said: “Thank you so much for everything; you’re a legend and the greatest of all time.”