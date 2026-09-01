Carlos Alcaraz cruises past Roman Safiullin in US Open return

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his first round match against Russia's Roman Safiullin on August 31, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed only a minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open here at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Alcaraz arrived as one of the tournament's biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

Carlos Alcaraz.



Human highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/8DqtqZbOdi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026

Spaniard said he deeply missed the atmosphere, excitement and competitive action of tennis during his five-month injury absence.

"It's been a really tough five months for me," said Alcaraz.

"I missed it - I missed the crowd, the energy, I missed competition, I missed everything."

Alcaraz got a brief US Open warm-up in the mixed doubles with partner Serena Williams last week, and the crowd was all too happy to see him return, heaping deafening cheers on the twice champion as he took to the court.

Spaniard whacked a forehand winner out of Safiullin's reach for the break in the seventh game and looked to be back to his usual self as the Russian was unable to tame Alcaraz's lethal serve on set point.

Alcaraz went down an early break in the second set but Safiullin gave up the momentum immediately as he sent a volley out on break point in the third game, never getting a handle on the match.

Alcaraz painted the line to go up another break in the seventh and was in total control in the third set, where he converted a break point with his powerful forehand.

"There were some doubts during the match, I'm not going to lie," said Alcaraz. "I tried to forget everything. I tried to enjoy."

He next plays Portugal's Jaime Faria in the second round.