Arthur, Malik among prominent voices reacting to Pakistan's Test shake-up

The collage features former Pakistan coach Mike Hesson (left) and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik. – AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Shoaib Malik are among prominent figures reacting to the PCB’s sweeping changes to the Test squad and coaching staff ahead of the third Test against England, starting September 9 at Edgbaston.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made major changes to Pakistan’s Test set-up, releasing seven players from the squad and replacing them with an equal number of new faces.

The changes have also extended to the red-ball coaching staff, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul released from their respective roles and replaced by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke for the remainder of the series.

The sweeping changes come after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests of the series. They lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs before England secured a 194-run victory in the second Test.

Arthur took to social media platform ‘X’ to strongly criticise the PCB’s continued practice of making frequent changes to players, coaches and selectors, arguing that the lack of stability has contributed to Pakistan’s struggles.

“Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB — this is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure = consistent performance,” Arthur wrote.

Absolutely ridiculous decisions by the PCB-this is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players,coaches and selectors and there in no stability!

Planning,stability and structure =Consistent performance!! https://t.co/LQzN94hf0Z — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 31, 2026

Malik criticised the PCB’s decision to drop several players from the Test squad, stressing that those left out remain national cricketers who have served the country.

He also questioned the timing of the accountability process, arguing that responsibility should first be placed on those who contributed to the system’s problems rather than players who have had limited opportunities.

"The players dropped from the squad are still our national cricketers who have served Pakistan. Phrases like "sent on the first flight back" are disrespectful," Malik wrote.

"Accountability should start with those who broke the system, not with players specially those who were on the bench or have played 2-3 test matches. Plus accountability starts once a tour is done not in the middle of it," he added.

Malik further highlighted the mental pressure faced by players, warning that constant criticism on social media could create a fear of failure within the team.

"Players should not be going through such mental stress and a social media after every bad game or the fear of failure will settle in the minds of our players," he stated.

The players dropped from the squad are still our national cricketers who have served Pakistan. Phrases like "sent on the first flight back" are disrespectful.



Accountability should start with those who broke the system, not with players specially those who were on the bench or… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 31, 2026

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali expressed his disappointment over the latest developments with a brief one-word reaction on social media.

"Sad," Ali wrote.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s latest decisions, highlighting the frequent changes to the squad and coaching staff during the ongoing Test series against England.

"Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series. Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready for a test match. As always, more action off the field," Bhogle wrote.

Trust Pakistan cricket to do the unbelievable. Salman Agha, captain in the first test, dropped from the second, sent home before the third! Coach and bowling coach gone midway through a series. Senior keeper sent home. Replacements hoping to get visas in time, let alone be ready… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2026

Former Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim also criticised the PCB’s approach, arguing that a lack of consistency and proper decision-making had contributed to the team’s decline.

“The downfall began when serious decision-making became a part-time job, and the circus replaced the system,” Wasim wrote.

The downfall began when serious decision-making became a part-time job, and the circus replaced the system !!

🤡 🎪 — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) August 31, 2026



