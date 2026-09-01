Shahid Afridi questions PCB's decision to include T20 players for Test

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi looks on before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa at the National Stadium on March 1, 2025, in Karachi, Pakistan. - ICC

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Shahid Afridi has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) sweeping changes to the squad and coaching staff, questioning the logic behind including T20 players for the third Test against England and releasing the head coach after just five matches.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Afridi questioned the rationale behind the latest changes to Pakistan’s Test squad, particularly the inclusion of T20 specialists for a red-ball match.

“Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision! Even the replacements make no sense - T20 players have been included for a Test match in England? What is this thinking and approach?” Afridi wrote.

The 46-year-old also questioned the decision to release the head coach after just five Test matches, describing it as one of the most shocking decisions by a selection committee.

“Why has the coach been axed after 5 Test matches? This is the most shocking decision ever by a selection committee which includes so many experienced selectors,” he stated.

Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision! Even the replacements make no sense - T20 players have been included for a Test match in England? What is this thinking and approach? Why has the coach been axed after 5 Test matches? This is the most shocking decision… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 31, 2026

For the unversed, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz was appointed red-ball head coach by the PCB on April 18, ahead of the two-match Test tour of Bangladesh, where Pakistan suffered a 2-0 series whitewash in his first assignment in charge.

Pakistan subsequently toured the West Indies for a two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 draw. They are now trailing 2-0 in the ongoing three-match series against England, with the final Test still to be played.

Following the disappointing results, the PCB recently announced several changes to Pakistan’s squad for the third and final Test against England, scheduled to take place in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

The board released seven players from the squad and announced their replacements, while the coaching staff also underwent major changes.

Sarfaraz and fast-bowling coach Umar Gul were released from their respective roles, with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke set to take charge for the final Test.