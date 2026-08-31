Kevin Pietersen stunned by Pakistan's sweeping changes for third England Test

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts after teeing off on the first hole during a practice round ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 1, 2025, in St Andrews, Scotland. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed disbelief after Pakistan made major changes to their squad and coaching staff ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, starting on September 9.

Pietersen took to social media platform 'X' to react to the sweeping changes made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the team’s disappointing performances in the first two Tests of the series.

“What on this might planet am I reading about Pakistan making all these changes and sending players home etc… It can’t be real?! Surely?” Pietersen wrote.

The PCB has released seven players from Pakistan’s red-ball squad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast-bowling coach Umar Gul have also been released from their respective roles.

The seven players released from the squad are opening batters Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zafar, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounders Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal, left-arm spinner Ali Usman and right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad.

In their place, the PCB has added top-order batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, all-rounders Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah, fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jr and emerging wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig.

The PCB has also replaced Sarfaraz and Gul, with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking charge of the Test side for the remainder of the series.

The cricket board said the seven newly added players would join Pakistan’s squad ahead of the third Test in Birmingham.

The sweeping changes come after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests of the series. They lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs before England secured a 194-run victory in the second Test.