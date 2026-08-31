Bangladesh thump Indonesia in Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign opener

Bangladesh's Marufa Akter celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Indonesia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 31, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: Sobhana Mostary's anchoring knock, followed by Nahida Akter's three-wicket haul, propelled Bangladesh to a resounding 71-run victory over Indonesia in the fourth match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh registered a formidable total of 129/8 in their 20 overs on the back of Mostary and Shorna Akter.

Mostary remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 42-ball 40, comprising two fours and a six, while Shorna made an unbeaten 31 off just 18 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Besides them, opening batter Dilara Akter (27) and captain Nigar Sultana made notable contributions to their total.

Ni Ariani was the standout bowler for Indonesia as she picked up three wickets for 28 runs in her four overs, followed by Ni Luh Dewi with two, while Ni Made Putri Suwandewi and Sofia Velic could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a 130-run target in their maiden Women's T20 Asia Cup appearance, Indonesia's batting unit faltered and could yield 58 runs before being bowled out in 17.3 overs.

Right-handed opener Maria Corazon, who made a cautious 12 off 13 deliveries, was the only Indonesian batter to amass double figures against the ruthless Bangladesh bowling attack, led by Nahida, who bagged three wickets for just 15 runs in her four overs, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Nahida's brilliance was backed by Marufa Akter as she returned sensational figures of 2/6 in three overs, while Sanjida Akter Meghla and Fahima Khatun chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 71-run victory put Bangladesh in second position in the Group B standings of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, trailing only Sri Lanka due to a relatively inferior net run rate, as the defending champions also have two points after one match.