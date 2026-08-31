Zimbabwe edge past Namibia to register first win at T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl celebrates reaching his half-century during their T20I tri-seies match against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Widhoek on August 31, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Ryan Burl's unbeaten half-century, coupled with Brad Evans's all-round brilliance, helped Zimbabwe register a narrow five-run victory over hosts Namibia in the third match of the T20I tri-series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Monday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus's decision to field first backfired as the Chevrons piled up a formidable total of 195/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe got off to a steady start to their innings as their openers, Brian Bennett and Ben Curran, put together a blistering 64-run partnership, which concluded on the final delivery of the batting powerplay with the former's dismissal, who made a 21-ball 32 with the help of six fours.

Following his dismissal, the visitors lost four more wickets, including that of set-batter Curran (38), and consequently slipped to 101/6 in 12 overs.

Meanwhile, Burl, who walked out to bat at No.5, was then joined by Evans in the middle, and the duo turned the tide back in Zimbabwe's favour by leading them to a commendable total on the back of an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Burl top-scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 57 off 32 deliveries, studded with six fours and a six, while Evans contributed with a blazing 34-run cameo, which came off just 24 deliveries and featured four boundaries, including two sixes.

Skipper Erasmus was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as he took three wickets for 46 runs in his four overs, while Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit and Max Heingo made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 196-run target, Namibia came within touching distance on the back of a century-plus partnership for the seventh wicket between Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk but ultimately fell agonisingly short as they were bowled out for 190 in 20 overs.

The duo took the reins of Namibia's pursuit in the 12th over with the scoreboard reading 76/6 and tormented the Zimbabwean bowling attack as they registered a 110-run partnership.

Green and Busing-Volschenk's sensational partnership had brought the equation down to 16 runs required off the final over, with both batters set in the middle.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza entrusted Evans to bowl the final over, which started off with a no-ball due to extra fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

The second delivery saw Namibia score two crucial runs, which brought up Busing-Volschenk's second half-century in the format. He and Green attempted to score another couple on the following delivery, but a direct hit from Raza sent the wicketkeeper batter back, who made a valiant 54 off 26 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Busing-Volschenk then hit Evans for a four on the third legal delivery of the pulsating over, but the right-arm seamer hit back on the subsequent bowl and got him caught behind. The all-rounder walked back after top-scoring with a 29-ball 56, featuring three fours and four sixes.

With six runs required off the final two deliveries, Namibia sustained another setback as Scholtz got run out, while Evans bowled Brassell on the final ball to seal an enthralling five-run victory for Zimbabwe.

For his unbeaten 34-run cameo, coupled with three wickets, two of which came in the final over, Evans was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, the enthralling victory was Zimbabwe's first in the ongoing T20I tri-series, and they remained at the bottom due to an inferior net run rate to Namibia and leaders South Africa, who also have two points each.