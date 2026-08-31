Liverpool complete signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG

An undated photo of Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola. — Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 23-year-old had signed a five-year contract in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million).

"It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola told Liverpool's website.

Barcola joined PSG from his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell in the French capital, winning back-to-back Champions League titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups, among other honours.

Barcola is a product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy and was part of France's squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is known for his pace and dribbling ability.

He made 152 appearances across all competitions for PSG, scoring 39 goals and supplying 37 assists.

Barcola had two years remaining on his PSG contract but was not getting enough game time due to stiff competition in an attack that includes 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.

"I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it's one of my biggest dreams in my life," Barcola added.

New manager Andoni Iraola has added Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish forward Victor Munoz to boost his squad.

Liverpool's attacking options include British record signing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz.

The Merseyside club finished fifth in the Premier League last season despite spending around £400 million on new signings.