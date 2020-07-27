The remainder of the PSL 2020 is expected to be concluded in November. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans on staging the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches will go ahead even if foreign players do not partake in the tournament, Daily Jang reported.

According to the Urdu daily, one of the PSL franchises created an air of confusion by claiming that the current circumstances regarding the Covid-19 pandemic would make it almost impossible to stage the four remaining matches.

It was also speculated that table toppers Multan Sultans would be crowned the winners of the PSL 2020.

However, Jang's report rubbishes speculation in this regard and gives renewed hope to the fans of PSL 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, in last month's PSL governing council meeting, had also assured franchise owners that the tournament will be concluded in November.

Jang's report is also is direct contrast with another by Daily Express recently, which had cast a massive shadow of doubt on the 2020 tournament's future.

Amid contrasting speculation, PCB reiterates stance to complete PSL 2020