Manchester City sign Allan Elias from Palmeiras

An undatd photo of Manchester City Brazilian winger Allan Elias. — Manchester City

Manchester City have signed 22-year-old Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but according to reports, City have agreed to pay around €40 million ($47 million) for the player, who signed a five-year contract with them.

This was City’s sixth signing of the summer. The player came through the academy ranks at the Sao Paulo club and made 96 first-team appearances.

"Allan is a really exciting player, and we think he will be a big addition to the squad," City's Director of Football Hugo Viana said in a statement on Monday.

"He has shown throughout his short career so far that he will fight to be the best he can be."

Welcome to City, Allan 🩵 pic.twitter.com/3UNqwzZkiA — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 31, 2026

Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Geronimo Rulli, Pierce Charles and Jeremy Monga have also joined the club during this transfer window.

"This is a surreal moment for me. Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players," Allan said.

"To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life. I love Palmeiras and always will -- but the decision to come to City was an easy one."

Florianopolis-born Elias said he hoped to be "another good Brazilian" in the English top flight and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fernandinho, who all won Premier League titles with City.