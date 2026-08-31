David Warner reacts to Imam-ul-Haq's training video

KARACHI: Former Australia cricketer David Warner on Monday reacted to experienced Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq's training video amid his recovery from a calf injury, due to which he did not bat in either innings of the recently concluded Lord's Test against England.

The 30-year-old batter, who has represented Pakistan in 31 Tests, suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding during the opening day of the Lord's Test and consequently did not bat in the visitors' first innings on the subsequent day, which saw them being bowled out for a meagre 110 in response to England's 290.

His absence from the first innings drew widespread criticism as the touring side, already trailing England 0-1 in the three-match series, succumbed to a massive 180-run deficit in the must-win fixture.

The criticism erupted again on the fourth day of the recently concluded fixture, ahead of which Imam walked out in shorts with medical tape around his leg and walking with a limp during training.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad, during the pre-match analysis, suggested that Imam's training "was all for show", stressing that if the injury was genuine, he could have carried out his rehabilitation away from public attention.

"That's all for show. He's had a bit of stick from the media, maybe teammates, whatever. You can do that in an indoor school without anyone seeing. You don't have to wear shorts and a bit of tape and hobble around like that. I'm sorry, I'm not that impressed with that," Broad had said.

Following Broad's remarks, the footage of Imam training with a bandaged leg quickly went viral on social media, drawing further criticism of the Pakistani opener, with some cricket enthusiasts questioning the authenticity of the injury.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Warner, who represented Australia in 112 Tests, 161 ODIs and 110 T20Is during his glittering international career, took to his X, formerly Twitter, to ask whether Imam came out to bat for Pakistan after the training video.

"Did he come out and bat after all this??" Warner questioned as he retweeted the aforementioned clip.

Did he come out and bat after all this?? https://t.co/oSmhZ1fpNj — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 31, 2026

For the unversed, the widespread criticism has reportedly led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to launch a high-level investigation into the calf injury, besides deciding to send the left-handed opener back to the country on the first available flight.