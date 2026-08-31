Wladimir Klitschko sends support to Moses Itauma after Filip Hrgovic defeat

This collage of photos shows Wladimir Klitschk (left) and Moses Itauma (centre). — Reuters

Wladimir Klitschko shared a supportive message with Moses Itauma after the latter tasted his first defeat against Filip Hrgovic.

Croatia’s Hrgovic produced a stunning comeback to defeat British heavyweight prodigy Itauma by technical knockout and claimed the vacant IBF world heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was outpointed through the opening eight rounds as Itauma’s speed and power appeared to be leading him towards another emphatic victory.

Itauma entered the contest unbeaten with 12 knockouts from 14 professional fights and looked on course to add another stoppage to his record; however, Filip was too good for him.

The Ukrainian, Klitschko, also suffered multiple early defeats in his career, losing to Ross Puritty, Corrie Sanders and Lamon Brewster inside the distance.

"My favorite principle in the /FACE methodology is ENDURANCE, and once again, ENDURANCE beats masterwork and talent, like in the fight last night, Hrgovic vs. Moses," wrote the former unified heavyweight world champion Klitschko.

"Congrats to my former sparring partner, one and only [Filip Hrgovic]. You are the real champ!

"[Itauma] I’ve been there where you’re now; you can bounce back big time if you really want it."

The British prospect repeatedly landed fast and powerful punches to Hrgovic’s head and body.

Hrgovic was even forced to take a standing eight count early in the fight but showed remarkable resilience. Itauma landed a heavy uppercut at the end of the fifth round and continued to press forward in the sixth.

However, Itauma began to tire after maintaining a relentless pace. Hrgovic capitalised in the ninth round, backing his younger opponent onto the ropes before unleashing a barrage of punches.

The referee stopped the contest after Itauma’s corner threw in the towel. The victory made Hrgovic Croatia’s first heavyweight world champion.