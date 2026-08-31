Saim Ayub among six Pakistan players likely to be called up for third England Test

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot on day four of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan are likely to make major changes to their squad for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with as many as six players reportedly set to be called up.

The visitors suffered a humiliating 194-run defeat in the second Test at Lord’s, handing England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in their first innings after England posted 290, before failing to chase down a target of 389 in the second.

Speculation has emerged that Pakistan could make further changes to their squad following underwhelming performances in the opening two Tests in Leeds and London.

According to media reports, young openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, all-rounder Arafat Minhas, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, and pacers Mohammad Imran Jr and Razaullah are expected to join the squad.

The potential changes come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly decided to send wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq back home.

Rizwan, who featured in both the Leeds and Lord’s Tests, has come under criticism for his performances, having been dismissed while attempting aggressive shots in both matches.

The wicketkeeper has scored only 94 runs across his last four Tests. Against England, he scored 12 and 41 in Leeds before managing seven and one at Lord’s. In the preceding two-Test series against the West Indies, he scored 18, 12 and 11.

Meanwhile, the left-handed opener suffered a left calf tear, which ruled him out of batting in either innings of the Lord’s Test despite being named in the playing XI.

For the unversed, Pakistan will now look to avoid a series whitewash when they face England in the third Test at Edgbaston, with the match scheduled to be played from September 9 to 13.