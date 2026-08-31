Novak Djokovic bursts into tears during US Open first-round exit

Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his first-round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears and could not control his emotions on the court during a US Open first-round loss to Argentina's Mariano Navone.

The 39-year-old had arrived at Flushing Meadows to win a fifth title and a record 25th major crown overall, but crashed out 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, sending shockwaves through the final Grand Slam of the year.

The last time Djokovic lost in the first round of a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open in 2006 and the Serb did not go down without a fight despite battling shoulder and back problems and vomiting midway through the match.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was overcome by emotion in the final set of the match, where he faced physical issues throughout and had to vomit into a towel bin.

"I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me," Djokovic said.

"I don't want to take too much out of Mariano's win. Congrats to him, he's a nice guy and a fighter - but I didn't enjoy myself."

Novak Djokovic in tears as the realization dawns upon him that Father Time has finally caught up pic.twitter.com/5uOfg2Em30 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 31, 2026

While congratulating 25-year-old Navone, Novak Djokovic managed to raise a smile. But after showing grace and class by giving credit to his opponent, a disconsolate Serb was unable to keep a brave face for long and was seen near tears again as he trudged back to the locker room.

With world number one Jannik Sinner absent and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returning after a lengthy spell out injured, Djokovic looked primed for a run at a record 25th Grand Slam.

But Navone had not read the script and completed the biggest win of his career against his idol at Arthur Ashe Stadium.