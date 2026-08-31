BCB, BCCI exploring new window for postponed India series: Tamim Iqbal

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (centre) walks back to the pavilion during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. - AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal has said the board remains hopeful of finding a new window to host India for a limited-overs series, despite the current political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh in August and September. However, the series is unlikely to go ahead as originally planned, prompting speculation that it could be scrapped altogether.

Tamim, however, said both the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remain committed to finding a way to stage the series.

“That it (India series) won't happen hasn't been decided yet,” Tamim was quoted as saying by sports platform Not Out Noman on Sunday.

“Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB are looking at windows and discussing what can be done and when. We are also considering possible dates.

“If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn't even have said, ‘Let's see what happens, we're hopeful.’ I wouldn't have said that. The intentions are very positive.”

He acknowledged that some factors were beyond the BCB's control but said discussions between the two boards were continuing.

“There are certain things that are beyond our control. I never want to cross that line as BCB president. But the intentions are good and we are continuously communicating,” Tamim said.

“Dates are also being figured out because Bangladesh is busy and India are also very busy with their matches. Bangladesh have three series in between, while India and the BCCI have a packed schedule. But we are having regular discussions regarding this.”

Tamim also revealed that the BCB is preparing to name another four or five individuals allegedly involved in corruption-related matters surrounding the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

“We have already given out a press release mentioning four or five of them. Four or five more names will be revealed. There is an issue with integrity. The lawyer is handling it now. When we get the green signal from the lawyer, we will reveal it through a press release,” he said.

Tamim also reflected on Bangladesh's decision to withdraw from the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying he believes the situation could have been handled more effectively through better negotiations.

Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders shortly before the 2026 Indian Premier League season, citing security concerns.

“I feel that we could have negotiated the thing much better,” Tamim said.

“Mustafizur's issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. I said it then and I say it now: it should never have happened. It was in no way the right thing to do. At that time, I endorsed this and I am saying it even now.

“But we were going to play a World Cup. Every single person in Bangladesh celebrated when we first qualified for the World Cup. It may be that now a T20 World Cup happens every two or four years, but it is still a World Cup Bangladesh was going to represent.

“So, I feel we probably could have dealt with it better. We went to a point of no return right from the beginning.”

Tamim, who is also an ICC member through his position with the BCB, said he could not disclose details of the negotiations but suggested that some of the discussions would surprise the public.

“I am saying this because I am in the ICC now. I am an ICC member because of BCB. There were a lot of things said and done during those negotiations which, if I make public, you will be surprised,” he said.

“I won't be able to reveal them because I need to maintain that respect. You would be surprised at what things were said, but let's not go into that discussion.”

Tamim said his assessment had changed after gaining access to more information about the negotiations.

“When I gave my first speech about participating in the World Cup, I said that those who were in that situation understood what was happening and what was not happening. We were on the outside at that time. We could give an opinion, but those dealing with it had all kinds of information and data.

“Now, when I hear that certain conversations took place and certain things happened, after analysing everything, what I feel is that we could have dealt with this more carefully and more smartly.”

The BCB president also argued that sporting events should, where possible, be kept separate from political disputes.

“If you go to a point of no return on the very first day, then a solution won't happen,” he said.

“I feel that in some cases, sports should remain as sports. So much trouble happened recently, right? Iran went to play in America during the ongoing war between the two countries. That was bigger than this — a war is going on.

“My point is that whatever is happening, who is going to which country and where a match should be played, I am not going into that detail. I feel that in some cases, we should treat sports as sports.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we might not stay within this line. We often drag sports into other aspects as well.”

Tamim reiterated that Bangladesh should have participated in the T20 World Cup and that a more measured approach could have helped resolve the dispute.

“Whenever this topic comes up, I say the same thing again: we should have definitely played the World Cup. We should have definitely negotiated in a better way. And that's it. I cannot say many things even though I know them,” he said.