Imam's latest injury revives questions over controversial 2025 New Zealand episode

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reacts after sustaining an injury on the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 19, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq’s latest injury has brought a previous inquiry into his fitness during the team’s 2025 tour of New Zealand back into focus, with sources saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to examine the circumstances surrounding his latest injury as well.

Imam came under scrutiny after reportedly suffering a calf injury that forced him to miss batting in both innings of Pakistan’s second Test against England at Lord’s.

The development has revived questions about an earlier incident during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

According to sources, a PCB inquiry committee had held Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury during the tour. The incident reportedly occurred on 28 March 2025, when a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session.

An X-ray reportedly showed no evidence of a fracture or dislocation. However, sources said Imam later complained of severe pain and discolouration.

Despite medical staff advising him against walking, Imam allegedly walked around 500 metres to attend an iftar gathering, according to sources.

The inquiry report reportedly stated that a team doctor later cleaned the toe with chemically treated paper, after which the alleged black mark disappeared.

According to the committee, the substance removed from Imam’s toe was reportedly not a natural blood mark but ink or marker. Imam, however, denied using ink or any artificial substance on his toe when questioned by the committee.

The committee reportedly found his explanation inconsistent with the medical evidence, X-ray findings and the appearance of the toe.

Team officials also told the committee that Imam appeared to limp while under observation but walked normally when he was out of their sight.

The committee unanimously concluded that there was no medical basis for declaring Imam unfit for Pakistan’s first ODI against New Zealand, sources said.

It reportedly held him responsible for fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms and misleading medical staff. The committee further concluded that Imam had deliberately attempted to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI.

The inquiry committee reportedly recommended that Imam be banned from representing Pakistan across all formats and at all levels. According to sources, it described the incident as deliberate, pre-planned and deceptive.

The controversy also reportedly involved allegations that Imam wanted to avoid opening the batting on New Zealand’s pace-friendly and challenging pitches.

With Imam now sidelined by another injury-related issue in England, the findings of the 2025 inquiry have once again come under discussion.

Sources said the PCB is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding his latest injury, particularly in light of the earlier inquiry.