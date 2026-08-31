PCB decides to launch high-level investigation into Imam-ul-Haq’s injury

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck on day three of the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 21, 2026. - AFP

LONDON: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to send Test opener Imam-ul-Haq back to Pakistan on the first available flight from London and launch a high-level investigation into the calf injury he sustained during the second Test against England at Lord’s.

The 30-year-old batter complained of discomfort in his calf on the opening day of the Test and was subsequently unable to bat in either innings as the visitors suffered a heavy 194-run defeat.

The PCB has now decided to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Imam’s injury and investigate the circumstances surrounding his inability to take part in Pakistan’s fourth-innings run chase.

Questions have been raised in the media over the seriousness of Imam’s injury, with some former cricketers even suggesting that the problem may not have been genuine. However, such claims remain allegations and have not been independently established.

Against this backdrop, the PCB is expected to examine Imam’s medical condition and determine the extent of the injury, as well as assess the circumstances surrounding his absence from the batting line-up.

The issue also attracted further attention following comments from former England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who questioned the manner in which Imam appeared to be managing his injury during the Test.

During the pre-match analysis on day four, Broad criticised Imam for appearing in shorts with medical tape around his leg and walking with a limp during training.

The former England pacer suggested that if Imam’s injury was genuine, he could have carried out his rehabilitation away from public attention.

"That's all for show. He's had a bit of stick from the media, maybe teammates, whatever. You can do that in an indoor school without anyone seeing. You don't have to wear shorts and a bit of tape and hobble around like that. I'm sorry, I'm not that impressed with that," Broad said.