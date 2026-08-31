Sarfaraz Ahmed’s future under threat as Mike Hesson set to join Test squad

The collage of photos features Pakistan's Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed’s position has reportedly come under serious scrutiny following the team’s heavy 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears set to make further changes to the national team setup, with a potential change in Test captaincy reportedly being followed by uncertainty over the red-ball coaching position.

According to reports, white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who initially travelled to London with Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed to attend a dinner hosted by Prince Charles, is now set to become involved in the Test team’s affairs.

Hesson has reportedly been asked by the PCB to oversee matters concerning the Test side and is expected to join the squad for the third and final Test against England, scheduled to begin at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 9.

The New Zealand coach is also expected to be present in Pakistan’s dressing room during the match, raising further questions over Sarfaraz’s position as Test head coach.

The development has fuelled speculation that Hesson could eventually take charge of all three formats after already overseeing Pakistan’s white-ball teams.

Sarfaraz’s future is therefore understood to be uncertain, with the possibility of his removal from the Test coaching role increasing following the conclusion of Pakistan’s ongoing tour of England.

For the unversed, the former Pakistan captain was appointed red-ball head coach by the PCB on April 18, ahead of the two-match Test tour of Bangladesh. Pakistan suffered a 2-0 whitewash in Sarfaraz’s first assignment in charge.

Pakistan subsequently toured the West Indies for a two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 draw. They are now trailing 2-0 in the ongoing three-match series against England, with the final Test still to be played.