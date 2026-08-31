PCB reportedly decides to send Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq back home

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on day four of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27, 2023. - AFP

LONDON: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to send wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq back to Pakistan on an emergency basis following the team’s 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s.

An emergency meeting of the Pakistan team management was held in London following Sunday’s defeat, which handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

The reported decision signals another period of major decision-making within Pakistan cricket, with significant changes to the Test squad now anticipated ahead of the third Test.

Rizwan, who featured in both the Leeds and Lord’s Tests, has faced criticism after being dismissed in an aggressive manner in both matches.

The middle-order batter has managed only 94 runs in his last four Tests, with his scores reading seven and one against England at Lord’s, 12 and 41 against England in Leeds, and 18, 12 and 11 against the West Indies in the recent two-match Test series.

Alongside Rizwan, the PCB has reportedly decided to send Imam back to Pakistan. The opener was part of Pakistan’s playing XI for the Lord’s Test but did not bat in either innings after suffering a left calf tear.

Major changes to Pakistan’s Test squad are now expected ahead of the third and final Test, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

Pakistan will be hoping to avoid a series whitewash after England secured a comprehensive victory at Lord’s, further increasing pressure on the team management and players.