Sri Lanka set to lose hosting rights for inaugural Women's Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka women's team pictured after clinching the T20I series with a win over Pakistan in the third match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on August 4, 2026. — Sri Lanka Cricket

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka are set to lose the hosting rights for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in February 2027.

The six-team tournament is expected to be moved to another venue while remaining within the same window, with India emerging as the likely new host. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to confirm the venue at its next board meeting in October.

Sri Lanka's hosting rights are being withdrawn amid concerns over government interference in the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The SLC is currently being run by an interim administration known as the Transformation Committee, which was appointed by the Sri Lankan government. The committee has been tasked with overseeing major reforms to the board, including changes to its constitution.

The ICC does not recognise politically appointed cricket administrations, and SLC representatives have not attended ICC board meetings since the Transformation Committee was established.

The change in venue could have a major impact on Sri Lanka's participation in the tournament. The hosts had qualified automatically, despite currently sitting seventh in the ICC women's rankings.

The inaugural Champions Trophy is restricted to the six highest-ranked teams. Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa occupy the top five places, while the West Indies are currently sixth.

If Sri Lanka are removed from the tournament following the change in hosting arrangements, the West Indies are expected to take their place.

The development marks the second time in three years that Sri Lanka have lost the right to host an ICC event. In 2023, the 2024 Men's Under-19 World Cup was taken away from Sri Lanka amid similar concerns over government interference and subsequently moved to South Africa.

Meanwhile, SLC's electoral process remains suspended while the Transformation Committee oversees reforms to the board.

The committee's mandate includes restructuring the SLC constitution and reforming its electoral system. Under Sri Lankan law, such constitutional changes can only be approved through parliament.

The Transformation Committee has said it has prepared a new constitution, which is expected to be presented to parliament in the coming weeks.

Members of the committee have indicated that they hope SLC elections can be held before the end of 2026, provided the parliamentary process proceeds smoothly.

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