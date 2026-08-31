Pakistan's Test losses surpass wins for first time in nearly four decades

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (centre) speaks with his teammates on day four of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 30, 2026. – AFP

LONDON: Pakistan’s Test record has taken an unwanted turn after their heavy defeat to England at Lord’s, with their number of losses now exceeding their victories for the first time since 1987.

Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the second Test on Sunday, with England taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts bowled Pakistan out for 194 while chasing 389, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 97.

The result means Pakistan now have 154 Test defeats compared with 153 victories from 473 matches. The remaining 166 Tests have ended in draws.

It is the first time since 1987 that Pakistan have had more Test defeats than wins. The last time their losses exceeded their victories was after their draw against England at The Oval in August 1987, when they had 39 wins and 40 defeats from 170 Tests.

Pakistan subsequently enjoyed a period in which their victories consistently remained ahead of their defeats. However, a series of disappointing results in recent years has seen that advantage gradually disappear.

The latest setback came after England dominated Pakistan throughout the Lord’s Test. Pakistan were dismissed for just 110 in their first innings before being set a target of 389.

Despite Shakeel’s fighting 97, England’s bowling attack completed another comprehensive victory.

The defeat also handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series, following their innings-and-103-run victory in the opening Test at Headingley. The teams will meet in the third Test at Edgbaston from September 9.