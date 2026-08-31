'Everyone is worried': Mohammad Abbas voices concern over Pakistan's poor performance

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas reacts after dropping a catch on day two of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 28, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has expressed concern over the team's poor performance following their series defeat to England, admitting that everyone associated with the side is worried about their struggles.

Abbas was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan during the second Test at Lord's, producing an outstanding bowling performance despite the visitors suffering another heavy setback.

The veteran pacer claimed a five-wicket haul in England's second innings to earn a place on the Lord's honours board. He finished the match with nine wickets and further enhanced his impressive record at the historic venue, where he has now taken 17 wickets in four innings at an average of less than 12.

However, Abbas' individual brilliance could not prevent Pakistan from suffering another defeat as England secured the series.

Reflecting on Pakistan's overall performance, Abbas acknowledged that the team's struggles have become a major concern for everyone involved.

"Our performance is a concern for everyone," Abbas said. "Everyone is worried, including the selection committee and the NCA. We're not doing well, and we accept that.

"We're not batting, bowling or fielding well, and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We're all working on it, and we need to be, too."

Pakistan's latest defeat came despite Abbas' impressive contribution with the ball. England established a 180-run first-innings lead, which ultimately proved decisive.

Pakistan also struggled to dismiss England's lower order, with the hosts adding 68 runs after being reduced to 222 for eight.

Fielding continued to be another major concern, with Pakistan dropping several chances at crucial moments.

"We dropped catches and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs," Abbas said. "That's where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It's disappointing."

The defeat was particularly frustrating for Abbas, who has been in excellent form with the ball. He has taken 28 wickets in his last six Tests at an average of below 19 and has emerged as a senior figure in Pakistan's pace attack.

Despite his individual success, Abbas stressed that personal performances mean little without team victories.

"Individual performances are important, but I try to perform to help the team win. It's been many matches that I've been performing but the team hasn't won," he said.

Abbas also rejected suggestions that Pakistan's poor results were due to a lack of effort, pointing towards the team's relative inexperience and frequent changes in bowling combinations.

"This is Test cricket. Every run and wicket gets added to your career. Everybody understands that responsibility and everybody is trying," he said.

"In Bangladesh, we had a different bowling combination to here. We won a Test in the West Indies. The guys are adjusting, but experience is very important in Test cricket."

The experienced pacer also acknowledged the importance of bowling partnerships, insisting that every bowler has different strengths.

"Everyone has their own skill," Abbas said. "I've never bowled 140 in my life, so I bowl according to my skill. The way there's partnerships when you're batting, there are partnerships when you're bowling."

Pakistan's series defeat has further intensified scrutiny of their Test setup, with Abbas' comments highlighting the growing concern within the camp as the team looks to rebuild and regain consistency in red-ball cricket.