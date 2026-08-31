Cricket fraternity reacts after Pakistan suffer humiliating defeat in Lord's Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (left) walks off after his team suffered defeat against England on day four of the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 30, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The cricket fraternity has reacted strongly after Pakistan suffered a humiliating 194-run defeat in the second Test of the three-match series against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting target of 389, Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in 50.5 overs, with Saud Shakeel providing the bulk of the resistance. The left-handed batter scored a fighting 97 off 122 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and two sixes, but his determined knock ultimately went in vain.

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad took to social media platform 'X' to express his disappointment over the current state of Pakistan cricket, saying he wished he could do something to help reverse the team’s decline.

I wish there were something I could do for Pakistan cricket. Watching it decline like this is heartbreaking. 💔🇵🇰



For two years, we’ve raised concerns about its direction, hoping those responsible would act. Sadly, nothing seems to change.



A cricketing nation with such a rich… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 30, 2026

“I wish there were something I could do for Pakistan cricket. Watching it decline like this is heartbreaking. For two years, we’ve raised concerns about its direction, hoping those responsible would act. Sadly, nothing seems to change,” Shahzad wrote.

The former opening batter also lamented the decline in Pakistan cricket’s reputation on the international stage, stressing that a team with such a rich history and legendary status deserved greater respect.

“A cricketing nation with such a rich history and legendary status has become a subject of ridicule in world cricket. Pakistan cricket deserves better,” he stated.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also expressed his disappointment following the national team’s heavy defeat, taking to social media to share a brief but strongly worded reaction.

“Spineless Attitude,” Hafeez wrote.

Former Pakistan batter Faisal Iqbal also criticised the team’s recent performances, saying it was painful to watch Pakistan cricket continue to decline across formats.

“Honestly it really pain in my heart as a former Pakistani cricketer that our cricket is consistently going deeply down every passing match in every format,” Iqbal wrote.

Iqbal further criticised the overall standard of Pakistan cricket, stressing that while winning and losing were part of the game, the team’s current performances were unacceptable.

“We learned about ‘winning and losing is part of the game’ BUT this is PATHETIC cricket from top to bottom,” he added.

Honestly it really pain in my heart💔as a former Pakistani 🇵🇰 cricketer that our cricket is consistently going deeply down every passing match in every format!



We learned about “winning and losing is part of the game” BUT this is PATHETIC cricket from top to bottom!



NO WORDS!😔 https://t.co/TTtz1HzQOp — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 30, 2026

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan questioned the accountability of the team management and selection committee, arguing that criticism should not be directed solely at the players.

“Everyone is blaming the players, but will anyone question the management and selection committee as well?” Khan questioned.

Har koi toh players ko blame kar raha hai lakhn management aur selection committee se bho koi swal karay ga ya nah? #PAKVENG #ENGVPAK #PAKISTANCRICKET — Junaid khan (@JunaidkhanREAL) August 30, 2026







