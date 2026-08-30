Germany edge Spain in tense final to retain Men's Hockey World Cup title

Germany's players celebrate on the podium after winning the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Final match against Spain at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre on August 30, 2026. — AFP

BELGIUM: Defending champions Germany defeated Spain 1–0 in an extraordinarily tense and tactical final to retain the Men’s Hockey World Cup title at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Sunday.

A solitary second-half field goal separated the two European powerhouses in a high-stakes final defined by disciplined defending and tactical precision.

Played in front of a packed crowd at the prestigious Belfius Hockey Arena, the hard-fought victory secured another global crown for Germany after a resilient defensive display under intense pressure.

From the opening whistle, the final developed into a closely contested tactical battle. Spain’s deep defensive structure absorbed Germany’s early pressure, forcing the defending champions to patiently probe around the perimeter.

Spain compressed the midfield and effectively blocked the central channels, denying Germany clear opportunities inside the shooting circle. The defensive stalemate resulted in a goalless first half, with both sides heading into the break locked at 0–0.

The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter when Germany found a way through Spain’s rigid defensive lines. A swift attacking move created an opening in the scoring area, and forward Michel Struthoff made no mistake.

Struthoff fired a field goal past the Spanish goalkeeper in the 44th minute, sending the German bench into celebrations and giving the defending champions a crucial lead.

Spain responded strongly in the final quarter, pushing more players forward in search of an equaliser. Their pressure intensified in the 49th minute when Germany’s Justus Warweg was shown a green card, forcing his side to play with 10 players for two minutes.

The numerical disadvantage presented Spain with a valuable opportunity as they launched a sustained attacking barrage. However, Germany’s experienced defence remained composed and dealt with every threat to preserve their narrow advantage.

Despite Spain’s relentless late pressure, Germany held firm until the final whistle to secure a 1–0 victory and successfully defend their world title.

Struthoff’s decisive strike ultimately proved the difference as Germany once again climbed to the summit of international men’s field hockey.