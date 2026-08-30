Shafali Verma stars as India crush Thailand in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Indian batter Shefali Verma plays a shot during their ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Thailand here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in Dubai on August 30, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: India began their ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Thailand by 94 runs in their opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday.

Put into bat first, India posted 159-9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shafali Verma producing a blistering half-century despite Thailand’s bowlers keeping the pressure on throughout the innings.

Verma top-scored for India with 64 off 36 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries and three sixes. Pratika Rawal provided valuable support with 22 off 18 balls, including two fours and a six.

Opener Smriti Mandhana struck four boundaries in her 19 off just 10 deliveries, but the rest of India’s batting line-up struggled to make a substantial contribution.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for five off nine balls, while Bharti Fulmali scored 13 off 14 deliveries, hitting two boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was removed for a first-ball duck, while Deepti Sharma made five off seven deliveries, including one boundary. Prema Rawat and Shree Charani added six runs apiece before Kranti Gaud provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 15 off eight balls, including a four and a six.

Suleeporn Laomi was Thailand’s standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 3-26 from her four overs. Sunida Chaturongrattana claimed two wickets, while Thipatcha Putthawong and Chanida Sutthiruang took one wicket each.

In reply, Thailand struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the only Thailand batter to score more than 10 runs, top-scoring with 41 off 48 deliveries, including five boundaries. Phannita Maya and Laomi contributed six runs apiece, but the rest of the batting order failed to withstand India’s bowling attack.

Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma were the pick of India’s bowlers, claiming three wickets each. Shree Charani took two wickets, while Kranti Gaud chipped in with one.