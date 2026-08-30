Babar Azam opens up after Pakistan's defeat in second Test against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pictured on day three of the second Test match against England here at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 29, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on his side’s disappointing performance after they suffered a 194-run defeat to England in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Babar acknowledged that Pakistan failed to capitalise on favourable conditions with the bat despite making a strong start with the ball.

The 31-year-old praised Mohammad Abbas for his outstanding bowling display and lauded Saud Shakeel for showing resilience and determination during Pakistan’s second-innings collapse.

“I think we won the toss and bowled first and we tried to utilise the conditions. Then, the batting was not up to the mark. Second innings again, bowling... Abbas was outstanding. Batting again collapsed. I think Saud played, showed class and determination,” Babar said.

Babar admitted that Pakistan tried to stick to their plans and build partnerships, but their inability to establish meaningful stands proved costly.

He also described Abbas’ five-wicket haul at Lord’s as a memorable achievement while stressing that the team continued to work on improving both their batting and bowling.

“We just followed our plans and tried to build partnership, but unfortunately, we didn't have partnerships. I think a Lord's five-for is a memorable moment for Abbas. To be honest, we're trying to do our best with both batting and bowling,” he added.

Chasing a daunting target of 389, Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in 50.5 overs, with Saud providing the bulk of the resistance. The left-handed batter scored a fighting 97 off 122 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and two sixes, but his determined knock ultimately went in vain.

Pakistan suffered a disastrous start to their chase, losing three wickets for just 14 runs. Opening batter Azan Awais was the first to depart, with Ollie Robinson trapping him leg before wicket for six off 14 deliveries, including one boundary.

Robinson struck again off the final delivery of the same over, removing Abdullah Shafique for a duck. Jofra Archer then dismissed Babar for six off eight deliveries in the eighth over, reducing Pakistan to 14/3.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 208 in 54.2 overs on day four, setting Pakistan a target of 389.

Abbas led an outstanding bowling effort for Pakistan, claiming his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He finished with figures of 5/57 from 22 overs, while Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets apiece.

After being asked to bat first, England seized control of the Test despite Pakistan dominating the opening day. The hosts’ first-innings total was boosted by a crucial 47-run partnership between Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson for the 10th wicket, helping England recover from 243/9 to reach 290.

England then produced a dominant bowling performance to dismiss Pakistan for just 110 in 37.2 overs, securing a commanding 180-run first-innings lead.

Pakistan were further hampered by the absence of opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was unable to bat in either innings because of injury.