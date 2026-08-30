WTC 2025-27 points table after England crush Pakistan in Lord's Test

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (left) in awe after being dismissed for 97 on day four of second Test against England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 30, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan remain at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points table after suffering a heavy 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

The defeat left Pakistan in ninth place with two wins and six defeats from eight matches. They have 16 points at a points percentage of 19.05.

England, meanwhile, moved up to seventh place following their victory. The hosts have recorded six wins, eight defeats and two draws from 15 matches, accumulating 62 points at a points percentage of 29.76.

Australia continue to lead the WTC standings with eight wins and two defeats from 10 matches. The reigning 2023–25 champions have 96 points and a points percentage of 80.00.

Defending champions South Africa sit second with three wins and one defeat from four matches. They have collected 36 points at a points percentage of 75.00.

ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win% Australia 10 8 2 0 96 80.00 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 40 55.56 India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52 England 15 6 8 1 62 34.44 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 24 33.33 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83 Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

India are also among the teams in the upper half of the standings, while New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the West Indies are competing in the ongoing WTC cycle.

In the second Test, Pakistan’s batting struggles continued as they were bowled out for 194 in their second innings while chasing a target of 389. Saud Shakeel led the resistance with a fighting 97, but his efforts ultimately went in vain.

Shakeel faced 122 deliveries and struck 13 fours and two sixes during his determined knock. However, Pakistan endured a disastrous start to their chase.

Opening batter Azan Awais became the first wicket to fall on the third delivery of the fifth over, with Ollie Robinson trapping him leg before wicket for six off 14 deliveries, including one boundary.

Robinson struck again off the final delivery of the same over, removing Abdullah Shafique for a duck. Pakistan were then reduced to 14/3 after 7.1 overs when Jofra Archer dismissed captain Babar Azam for six off eight deliveries, with the right-hander hitting one boundary.

England were bowled out for 208 in 54.2 overs in their second innings on day four, setting Pakistan a target of 389.

Mohammad Abbas led an outstanding bowling effort for Pakistan, claiming his eighth career five-wicket haul. He finished with figures of 5/57 from 22 overs, while Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets apiece.

After being asked to bat first, England seized control of the Test despite Pakistan dominating the opening day.

The hosts’ first-innings total was boosted by a crucial 47-run partnership between Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson for the 10th wicket, helping England recover from 243/9 to reach 290.

England then produced a dominant bowling performance to dismiss Pakistan for just 110 in 37.2 overs and secure a commanding 180-run first-innings lead.

Pakistan were further hampered by the absence of opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was unable to bat because of injury.