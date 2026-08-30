Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to keep Cody Gakpo amid Manchester City interest

An undated picture of Virgil van Dijk. — Reuters

Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as Manchester City explore a potential move for the Netherlands international.

According to international media reports City and Liverpool are in talks over a possible deal for Gakpo, with the forward valued at around £85 million ($115m).

Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to sanction the 26-year-old’s departure unless they can secure another wide forward before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have already agreed an overall package worth £123m ($166m) with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, who is set to undergo a medical on Sunday.

However, Liverpool are expected to demand another attacking addition alongside Barcola before considering Gakpo’s exit.

The situation has attracted attention from City, who are assessing the possibility of bringing the Dutch forward to the Etihad Stadium.

Van Dijk believes retaining quality players will be important as the club prepares for another demanding campaign.

"Adding quality to the squad always makes a difference. Let's see what the next few days bring. After Tuesday we have to fight for everything with no regrets."

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has since established himself as an important attacking option for the club.

His versatility allows him to operate across the forward line, making him a valuable asset for manager Arne Slot.

It is pertinent to mention that with City’s interest and Liverpool’s pursuit of Barcola, the final days of the transfer window could prove decisive for Gakpo’s future.