Diane Parry claims maiden WTA title in Monterrey

France's Diane Parry poses with the trophy after winning her final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

MONTERREY: France’s Diane Parry held her nerve to defeat Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final here at Club Sonoma on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles title ahead of the US Open.

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman made an impressive start at the WTA 500 tournament, racing into a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

The wait is over 🏆



Diane Parry defeats Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 to capture her maiden Tour-level title in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPseguros pic.twitter.com/dVl0TSSEcn — wta (@WTA) August 30, 2026

Mertens responded strongly to level the score, but Parry regained control by winning the next game before breaking the Belgian to seal the set 6-4.

Mertens then produced a dominant display in the second set, winning six consecutive games and breaking Parry three times to force a decider. Parry took a medical timeout while trailing 5-0 but returned to continue the contest.

The Frenchwoman rediscovered her rhythm in the deciding set and surged into a 5-1 advantage.

Mertens refused to surrender, winning two successive games to reduce the deficit, but Parry remained composed and served out the match 6-3.

The victory, achieved in just over two and a half hours, gave Parry her first Tour-level singles trophy and capped an impressive week in Monterrey.

Core memory unlocked 🏆



The moment Diane Parry claimed her first Tour-level title.#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/RfD5XaYb1a — wta (@WTA) August 30, 2026

Parry reflected on her unexpected triumph, saying she was “super happy and super thankful” after arriving in Monterrey with few expectations.

"I came here with almost nothing," Parry said.

"I didn't know what to expect for this tournament," Parry added, "and sometimes, that's when nice stories happen ... so I'm just supper happy and super thankful for what I lived this week."

The title also provides a timely boost for Parry before the year’s final Grand Slam. She will begin her US Open campaign against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic on Monday.