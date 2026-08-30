Roger Federer gets emotional at Hall of Fame induction

Former tennis players Roger Federer acknowledges from the stage after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Swiss legend Roger Federer became visibly emotional as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, marking another milestone in a career that helped redefine modern tennis.

Federer reflected on his remarkable achievements and the deep connection he developed with the sport during an emotional speech.

“This is one of the greatest honours of my life,” Federer said. “They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal.”

The Swiss legend won a men’s-record eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open crowns, five US Open trophies and one French Open, while spending 310 weeks at world number one. He retired in 2022 with 103 ATP Tour titles.

“Tennis meant the world to me. Not just playing, not just winning, but creating something new,” Federer said.

He also recalled his willingness to experiment on court, including the move that became known as SABR, or “Sneak Attack by Roger”.

Federer became tearful while thanking his coaches, medical staff and family, particularly his wife Mirka, who praised his character away from the court.

Reflecting on his journey from a 13-year-old ball boy in Basel to one of tennis’ greatest players, Federer said he was proud to bring Switzerland with him into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m still writing my love letter to tennis, and my time as a player is done, but tennis will always stand at the intersection of everything I care most about,” he said.

“So this is not a goodbye.”