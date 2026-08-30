Daniel Dubois to defend WBO title against Fabio Wardley in October rematch

Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois and promoter Frank Warren pose for a photo after announcing a rematch on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Two-time heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois will defend his title against former champion Fabio Wardley in a highly anticipated rematch at London's O2 Arena on 17th October.

Dubois defeated Wardley by an 11th-round stoppage in their thrilling all-British encounter in Manchester in May, reclaiming world championship status for the second time in his career.

Daniel Dubois just got into Fabio Wardley’s face after their rematch got announced 😭



“Give me some of that face-to-face shit, boy.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/QZsETS29uV — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) August 29, 2026

The rematch was confirmed during Saturday's undercard featuring Moses Itauma's IBF heavyweight title clash with Filip Hrgovic, with Dubois and Wardley facing off in the ring.

Dubois is confident of producing another commanding performance.

"I am predicting a dominant victory," Dubois said. "Let's get it on. It's just a war.

"When you get in the water, you're going to get wet. We will see. Give me some of that face-to-face - boy."

Their first meeting delivered on its promise, with both heavyweights displaying their considerable punching power.

Wardley twice knocked Dubois down early on, but the Londoner recovered to inflict sustained punishment before the referee halted the contest.

The defeat was the first of Wardley's professional career in his 22nd bout.

"It didn't take long at all [to agree]. The O2 is like a home away from home for me," Wardley said.

"Looking forward to getting straight back into it. Going to be a rematch and going to be revenge.

"We came into the fight with all the confidence in the world, but adjustments needed to be made."

The rematch adds another chapter to a heavyweight division undergoing significant change following Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate his titles.