Mohammad Abbas joins Pakistan legends on prestigious Lord’s Honours Board

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking five wickets on day four of the second Test match against England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 30, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas joined an elite list of bowlers to have their names inscribed on the Lord’s Honours Board after claiming a five-wicket haul on day four of the second Test against England on Sunday.

England set Pakistan a target of 389 runs to win the second Test of the three-match series after being bowled out for 208 in 54.2 overs.

Abbas was in superb form with the ball and completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ollie Robinson, who scored eight off 15 deliveries, including one boundary.

Earlier, Dan Lawrence was the first England batter to depart on the fourth day after scoring 54 off 70 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

Josh Tongue kept the scoreboard moving as England crossed the 200-run mark, with a misfield by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan gifting the hosts an additional boundary.

England's innings eventually came to an end when Tongue was run out by Babar Azam after scoring 12 runs.

Abbas spearheaded Pakistan's bowling attack with figures of 5-57 from 22 overs, while Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets each.

The five-wicket haul was Abbas’ eighth in Test cricket and saw him become another Pakistan bowler to feature on the prestigious Lord’s Honours Board.

He joined Khan Mohammad, Fazal Mahmood, Asif Masood, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and Yasir Shah in the exclusive list.

Pakistan bowlers on the Lord’s Test Honours Board