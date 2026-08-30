Chelsea sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on three-year deal

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joins Chelsea. — Chelsea Official

Chelsea have completed the signing of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year contract, the Blues confirmed on Sunday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but according to media reports the fee for the 33-year-old goalkeeper is around £7.5 million ($10.15 million).

Martinez said he was determined to help Chelsea compete for major honours after completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

“I want to be successful here,” Martinez said in a statement.

“I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it's a football club that wins titles, so I think it's a good match.”

The move brings an end to Martinez’s six-year spell at Villa Park. He joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and went on to make 256 appearances for the club, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers.

He played an important role last season as Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification and lifted the Europa League trophy.

At Chelsea, Martinez is expected to compete with Robert Sanchez for the starting position.

Sanchez has been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, but his position has come under renewed scrutiny following errors in Chelsea’s 3-2 opening-day victory over Fulham.

Martinez has also enjoyed major international success with Argentina, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.